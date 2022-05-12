IPL 2022: Sai Kishore happy with his first contribution

PUNE: R Sai Kishore’s two-and-a-half season wait for an IPL debut ended on Tuesday when the left-arm spinner made his maiden appearance for Gujarat Titans in the victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA Stadium.

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Kishore, who could not break into the eleven during his two-year spell at Chennai Super Kings, thrived in his first League outing for Gujarat. The 25-year-old Sai Kishore bagged two wickets for just seven runs off two overs and took a good catch to send back Lucknow opener Quinton de Kock.

“It felt good to contribute [to the team]. I just wanted to give it all for the team. The target we set (145) was tricky. I just tried to give my 100 per cent for the team,” Sai Kishore said in a video posted on Titans social media handles.

“[I am] grateful that they (the wickets) came under my name [on the scorecard]. I am happy that we became the first team to qualify [for the play-offs].” One of Sai Kishore’s victims was Ayush Badoni,

who danced down the track only to be stumped by Wriddhiman Saha.

“I just listened to my instincts. I tried to bowl the ball slower when compared to the previous delivery. I thought he was going to do something.”