IPL 2022: MI win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will face each other for the second time in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the last game for CSK, might not feature in this game as well.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith