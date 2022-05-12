IPL 2022: DY Patil stadium wicket reminds DC's Mitchell Marsh of Perth

MUMBAI: After playing a match-winning knock of 89 runs, Delhi Capitals batter Mitchell Marsh said that the wicket at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai reminds him of the Perth Stadium.

A 144-run stand between Marsh (89) and David Warner (52*) helped DC register an eight-wicket win against RR here at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"Was a tough game. Physically it's tough when you bowl a bit and bat a bit. Slower balls and cutters, they were tough to score. 160 was par. But it's about one good partnership. The first four-five overs of powerplay were about as tough a batting as I've had in T20 cricket. It was swinging, bit of seam there and there was bounce. Reminds me of Perth Stadium this wicket," said Marsh in a post-match presentation.

"Felt like the last couple of games I've got back to hitting the ball like I wanted to. I honestly thought I smashed it first, wasn't worried one bit. Which is probably a good thing because I tend to look guilty when I think I'm out," he added.

Chasing 161, DC started off horribly as they lost the wicket of their opening batter, KS Bharat for a duck. Later, Marsh and Warner stitched a 144-run partnership, and turn the tide in their side's favor.

For RR, Ravichandran Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal starred with the bat and scored 50 and 48 runs, respectively to take their side to a total of 160/6, in the first innings.

With this win, DC is currently in the fifth position on the points table with 12 points. RR is in the third position with 14 points.