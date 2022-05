CHENNAI: The Nellai Friends Volleyball Club and the Dr. Sivanthi Club will organise a free summer coaching camp at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from Friday (May 13).

Boys and girls between the age of 10 and 15 are eligible to take part in the camp. Those interested can register their names at the venue on the first day of the camp.

For further details, one can contact Nellai Friends Volleyball Club secretary and camp co-ordinator P Jagadeesan via mobile number 9382207524.