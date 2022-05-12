Dev League: Chennaiyin ends with 3-2 win

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC ended its Development League campaign on a winning note as it edged out Mumbai City FC 3-2 in Benaulim on Wednesday.

It was Chennaiyin’s maiden victory of the season. Substitute Sufiyan Shaikh helped CFC take the lead in the 19th minute by slotting the ball home after an Akmal Shan cut back.

But, MCFC equalised two minutes later through Mohammed Asif. In the 24th minute, Chennaiyin restored a one-goal cushion as Joseph Lalvenhima made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Joseph and Asif netted again in the 58th and 80th minute respectively as CFC walked away with three points.

With a solitary win, two draws and four losses, Chennaiyin finished the season on five points.