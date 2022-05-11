Jadeja ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022 due to injury

NEW DELHI: Senior India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a rib injury, days after quitting the leadership role.

''Ravindra Jadeja won't be playing CSK's next two games as he has suffered a rib cage injury. He has already gone home,'' CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

Jadeja apparently didn't play the match against Delhi Capitals due to an upper body injury, sustained during an earlier match against the RCB.

Jadeja, who captained CSK in the first eight games, had a forgettable season as all he could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

While the official reason being given for Jadeja's unavailability is injury, sources tracking developments in the CSK camp claimed that the all-rounder has been dropped.

''It seems there is more to it. Jadeja has also unfollowed CSK on instagram,'' an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.