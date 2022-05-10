Viva Chennai beats Arrows

CHENNAI: Viva Chennai defeated Arrows 2-1 in its opening match of the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday.

Yuvendraraj (28’ & 35’) gave Viva Chennai a 2-0 lead by the 35th minute, but Mohan Raja (38’) reduced Arrows’ deficit to one.

Neither team disturbed the net in the second half as Viva Chennai, which preserved its one-goal advantage, clinched all three points.

The formal inauguration of the League, for which Xavier Britto was the chief guest, had taken place at the venue before the start of the match.