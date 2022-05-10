Sports

Chhetri has recovered well, says coach Stimac

“Sunil is still here, he’s still in great shape,” Stimac said when asked how long Chhetri can prolong his career.
Head coach Igor StimacAP
KOLKATA: Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri will return to the national team during next month’s Asian Cup qualifiers and head coach Igor Stimac is confident that the country will win the tournament and book a ticket for the continental showpiece in China next year.

The 37-year-old Chhetri will return to action after six months, having last played for India during its 3-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championships final in October.

Stimac said Chhetri is back to his full fitness and will be the “main force and strength” of the team.

