CHENNAI: Customs got the better of Income Tax 3-0 on the opening day of the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League, which returned after a gap of four years.

In the tournament opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday, Rithish (26’ & 37’) struck a first-half brace for Customs while Keerthimohan (52’) scored the other goal.

In another match, Swaraj and Indian Bank played out a goalless draw to split the points.