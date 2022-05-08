IWL: Sethu defeats PIFA 4-1

CHENNAI: Sethu FC made it seven victories in as many Indian Women’s League (IWL) matches, courtesy of a 4-1 win over PIFA in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Anju Tamang, A Durga, Renu Rani and skipper R Sandhiya scored a goal each for Sethu, which was reduced to ten players following S Kowsalya’s sending off in the 40th minute. Nisilia Majaw hit the only goal for PIFA in the 34th minute.

PIFA provided plenty of space inside the box and Anju made full use of it to open the scoring for Sethu in the 12th minute. Six minutes later, Durga doubled the lead from outside the box after receiving a low cross from Anju. Sethu made it 3-0 in the 21st minute via Renu, who converted a penalty kick. Kenyan Elizabeth Katungwa had been brought down inside the area, which resulted in the spot kick.

But, the Tamil Nadu-based team suffered a blow when Kowsalya, who received her first yellow card in the 28th minute, was shown the marching orders before the break. However, PIFA failed to take advantage and rarely threatened its rival.

For Sethu, Sandhiya struck the fourth and final goal, slotting the ball home after finding space.