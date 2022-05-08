IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the 55th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

Delhi, who have won five out of their ten matches, made two changes as fit-again Axar Patel and KS Bharat came in place of Mandeep Singh and Lalit Yadav.

"I think the wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him (MS). Let's see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav," said Pant at the toss.

On the other hand, CSK, who have just three wins in their ten games, made just one change, bringing in Shivam Dube in place of Ravindra Jadeja, who is not fit for this match.

"We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in," said CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje