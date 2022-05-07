Marina Dolphins enters TN Badminton League final

CHENNAI: Marina Dolphins progressed to the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League Season 2 final with a dominant 3-1 victory over Namakkal Killadis in the Qualifier 1 at the Fireball Academy here on Saturday.

But, Namakkal was second time lucky and advanced to the title decider with a 3-2 win over Trichy Blasters in the second qualifier.

RESULTS:

Qualifier 1: Marina Dolphins bt Namakkal Killadis 3-1 (Men’s singles: Vishal Vasudevan bt Sathish Kumar 14-15, 15-14, 15-11; Men’s doubles: Gobinath/Lokesh Viswanathan bt Naveen/Vishva 15-11, 15-9; Jr. mixed doubles: Hari Bharathi/Nardhana bt Kavin Thangam/Dhanyaa 15-13, 15-14; Jr. boys singles: Irwin Walter lost to Adithya Narayen 10-15, 15-12, 12-15).

Eliminator: Trichy Blasters bt Tirupur Warriors 3-0 (Men’s singles: Sidarth bt Arun Sreevatsan 14-15, 15-10, 15-7; Jr. mixed doubles: Ishanth Duraiswamy/Sania Sikkandar bt Hariharan/Reeva 13-15, 15-10, 15-7; Jr. boys singles: Shankar Muthusamy bt Anishraj 15-4, 15-2)