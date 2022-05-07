All eyes on struggling Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, two of the game’s modern-day greats, could be the ones to watch out for when Royal Challengers Bangalore faces the out-of-form Sunrisers Hyderabad team in an IPL 2022 reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Both Kohli and Williamson have struggled for runs in the 15th edition of the League. While Bangalore stalwart Kohli has scored only 216 runs in 11 matches at an average of 21.6, Hyderabad skipper Williamson has managed just 199 runs in 11 games at 22.1.

The legendary duo has failed to live up to the standards it has set for itself, with the teams hoping that the star batters snap the wretched run and contribute big.

RCB and SRH head into the encounter on the back of contrasting results.

While Bangalore (12 points from 11 matches) defeated Chennai Super Kings to end its three-game losing streak, Hyderabad (10 points from 10 matches) went down to Delhi Capitals to suffer its third successive loss.

However, SRH would take inspiration from its dominant nine-wicket win over RCB in their last meeting, where it bowled out the Faf du Plessis-led team for a paltry 68.