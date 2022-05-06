Badminton League: Namakkal, Trichy post wins

CHENNAI: Namakkal Killadis defeated Chennai Superstars 3-2 while Trichy Blasters edged out Villupuram Falcon Feathers by the same margin in the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League Season 2 at the Fireball Academy here on Friday. In the second half of Thursday, Madurai Eagles pipped Trichy (3-2) and Marina Dolphins thrashed Villupuram (5-0).

RESULTS: Namakkal Killadis bt Chennai Superstars 3-2 (Men’s singles: Kavin Thangam bt Srivarshan 15-11, 12-15, 15-11; Men’s doubles: Santhosh Gajendran/Sathishkumar bt Arun Karthik/Vimalraj 15-12, 15-6; Jr. mixed doubles: Abhinaav/Dhanyaa lost to Swastik/Shreya Balaji 11-15, 10-15; Jr. boys singles: Adithya Narayen bt Tamilarasan 12-15, 15-10, 15-7; Mixed doubles: Ganesh/Kanishka lost to Arunesh/Anusha 14-15, 14-15).

Trichy Blasters bt Villupuram Falcon Feathers 3-2 (Men’s singles: Sidarth lost to Koushik 15-12, 9-15, 8-15; Men’s doubles: Gokul/Nathan Shieh lost to Ruban Kumar/Senthil Vel 10-15, 15-10, 11-15; Jr. mixed doubles: Nishanth Duraiswamy/Sania Sikkandar bt Sai Suresh/Rubika Kumaran 15-2, 15-6; Jr. boys singles: Shankar Muthusamy bt K Kavin 15-3, 15-3; Mixed doubles: Murugappa/Nivetha bt Saravanan/Akshaya Arumugam 15-12, 15-14)