Sharath donates prize money to Vishwa’s family

CHENNAI: Table tennis ace Sharath Kamal Achanta has donated the prize money (Rs 2.75 lakh) that he received after winning his 10th National title to the bereaved family of Vishwa Deenadayalan, the 18-year-old paddler who died in a road accident last month. Vishwa’s death felt like a personal loss to Sharath, who would often train with the teenager in Chennai. “I don’t know if it (the prize money) will be enough or not, but this is my bit for the kid. He was their only son. I will try to support the family as much as I can. His father lost his job during the [COVID-19] lockdown. I have also spoken to coaches and fellow players on how to help his family,” Sharath, who had also dedicated his National title to Vishwa, told PTI.