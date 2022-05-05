Sethu makes it six wins in a row

CHENNAI: Sethu FC extended its winning streak in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) to six matches as the Tamil Nadu-based team registered a comfortable 4-0 victory over Odisha Police at the Capital Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

A Durga scored a first-half brace for Sethu, which is placed second in the table with the maximum 18 points.

Kenyan forward Elizabeth Katungwa gave Sethu an early lead in the fifth minute by connecting a Renu Rani cross from the right flank. In the very next minute, A Karthika made it 2-0, heading in an R Sandhiya pass from the left side of the field. Sethu tripled its advantage by just the ninth minute as Durga volleyed the ball into the top corner following a corner that was taken by Karthika.

In the 30th minute, Elizabeth turned provider and cut the ball back for Durga, who made no mistake. “It is a really amazing victory for us. It is an important result for us to take forward,” said Sethu head coach Crispin Chettri.