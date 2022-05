Kovai, Tirupur come up trumps

CHENNAI: Kovai Kombans and Tirupur Warriors secured 3-2 wins over Namakkal Killadis and Chennai Superstars respectively in the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League Season 2 at the Fireball Academy here on Thursday. In the second half of Wednesday, Villupuram Falcon Feathers defeated Kovai (3-2) while Trichy Blasters got the better of Chennai (3-2).

RESULTS: Kovai Kombans bt Namakkal Killadis 3-2 (Men’s singles: Kishore bt Sasikumar 15-10, 15-7; Men’s doubles: Kalaiyarasan/Purushothaman lost to Naveen/Vishva 11-15, 13-15; Jr. mixed doubles: Aswath Harrish/Sarumathi bt Abhinaav/Dhanya 15-12; 15-6; Jr. boys singles: Siddhanth Gupta bt Adithya Narayen 15-9, 15-8; Mixed doubles: Mauryan/VS Varshini lost to Sathishkumar/Thanushree Ramesh 7-15, 4-15).

Tirupur Warriors bt Chennai Superstars 3-2 (Men’s singles: Arun Sreevatsan bt Arunesh 15-14, 15-4; Men’s doubles: Dhileepan/Ganesh Kumar bt Arun Karthik/Vimalraj 15-10, 14-15, 15-7; Jr. mixed doubles: Premkumar/Riduvarshini lost to Swastik/Shreya Balaji 15-14, 8-15, 14-15; Jr. boys singles: Anishraj lost to Srivarshan 12-15, 9-15; Mixed doubles: Hariharan/Lakshmi Priyanka bt Nazeer Khan/Nila 15-14, 15-4)