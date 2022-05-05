Chess Olympiad: First camp in city from tomorrow

CHENNAI: Viswanathan Anand and Boris Gelfand will work in tandem to guide the India players during the coaching camp, beginning Saturday, for the 44th Chess Olympiad. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has brought the legends on board for the host’s first coaching camp ahead of the Olympiad that is to be held in July-August. Gelfand, a six-time world championship candidate from Israel, has been roped in as coach alongside mentor Anand. The members of the ‘A’ teams in both the Open as well as Women’s section will take part in the camp, which is scheduled to be hosted at Hotel Leela here from May 7 to 17. But, Arjun Erigaisi and K Sasikiran, who are currently playing tournaments in Europe, will join the camp a couple of days later. Koneru Humpy said that the decision to appoint Gelfand, in addition to Anand, would motivate the players ahead of the Olympiad.