IPL 2022: Playoffs to be held in Ahmedabad & Kolkata

NEW DELHI: BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the playoff games of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in Ahmedabad and Kolkata with full capacity crowds for the first time in two years.

"I am pleased to announce that the Playoff Stage of the IPL 2022 will be held in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The mega final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 along with Qualifier 2 on May 27. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 24 and May 25 respectively," Jay Shah told ANI.

Both Kolkata and Ahmedabad hosted the limited-overs series between India and West Indies in February. While the ODI leg was played in Ahmedabad behind closed doors, 75 per cent crowd capacity was allowed in the T20I series that followed in Kolkata.

Jay Shah also confirmed that Pune will host a three-team Women's T20 Challenge from May 23 to May 28.

"The Women's T20 Challenge resumes this year and Pune will host the fourth edition of the tournament. The dates of matches will be on May 23, May 24, May 26 and Final on May 28," he said.

The four grounds used for the matches so far are in Maharashtra itself, namely: Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Pune.