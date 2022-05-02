Madurai thrashes Villupuram

CHENNAI: Trichy Blasters defeated Marina Dolphins 3-2 while Madurai Eagles thrashed Villupuram Falcon Feathers 4-1 in the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League Season 2 at the Fireball Academy here on Monday. In the second half of Sunday, Marina edged out Tirupur Warriors (3-2) and Namakkal Killadis pipped Madurai (3-2).

RESULTS: Trichy Blasters bt Marina Dolphins 3-2 (Men’s singles: Sidarth bt Vishal Vasudevan 15-6, 15-14; Men’s doubles: Gokul/Nathan Shieh lost to Gobinath/Lokesh Viswanathan 5-15, 15-14, 8-15; Jr. mixed doubles: Nishanth Duraiswamy/ Sania Sikkandar lost to Hari Bharathi/Gnanadha 15-8, 12-15, 13-15; Jr. boys singles: Shankar Muthusamy bt Sabreeshwaran 15-8, 15-6; Mixed doubles: Murugappa/Nivetha bt Mohamed Rehan/Ramya Tulasi 15-11, 15-12.

Madurai Eagles bt Villupuram Falcon Feathers 4-1 (Men’s singles: Rithvik Sanjeevi bt Koushik 9-15, 15-13, 15-2; Men’s doubles: Arjunkrishnan/Chandramouli lost to Mohan Raj/Senthil Vel 9-15, 10-15; Jr. mixed doubles: Bharatsanjai/Srinidhi bt Ruban Kumar/Rubika Kumaran 15-11, 15-11; Jr. boys singles: Nidhin bt K Kavin 13-15, 15-8, 15-10; Mixed doubles: Varshath/Arulbala bt Saravanan/Balashri 15-6, 14-15, 15-13)