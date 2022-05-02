1st Division: Anirudh, Jalaj and Mithul impress

CHENNAI: B Anirudh Sitaram smashed 192 runs off just 174 deliveries (20 fours, 6 sixes) as MRC ‘A’ SC posted 472 against IOB Staff Club on the opening day – Monday – of the TNCA First Division League fifth-round match at VB Nest.

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, off-spinner Jalaj Saxena (5/36) bagged a five-wicket haul to help Jolly Rovers CC bowl Madras CC out for a paltry 154. Meanwhile, M Mithul Raj (158 off 256 balls, 15 fours) and S Guru Raghavendran (108 off 149 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) struck tons but received little support from the others as India Pistons CC managed 364 against Swaraj CC, for which off-spinner ME Yazh Arun Mozhi (5/122) was the best bowler.

Elsewhere, Sanvir Singh (118 off 134 balls, 13 fours, 1 six) and K Mukunth (100 off 202 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) contributed heavily for Globe Trotters SC that put 403 for seven on the board against Young Stars CC. At the Guru Nanak College Ground, Vijay CC skittled Nelson SC out for 231, courtesy of left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt’s (5/68) special effort.

R Kavin (110 off 152 balls, 13 fours, 3 sixes) impressed at the top to guide Grand Slam CC to 300 against UFCC (T Nagar) CC at the Murugappa Cricket Ground.

BRIEF SCORES: At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ SC 472 in 88.3 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 192, S Swaminathan 53, R Rajkumar 55, Harsh Dubey 40, P Vidyuth 3/159, VS Karthick Manikandan 3/129) vs IOB Staff Club.

At Guru Nanak College Ground: Nelson SC 231 in 69.5 overs (R Karthikeyan 61*, Bhargav Bhatt 5/68) vs Vijay CC 45/0 in 14 overs.

At Murugappa Cricket Ground: Grand Slam CC 300 in 81.3 overs (L Suryapprakash 48, R Kavin 110, M Raja 3/42, B Arun 3/93) vs UFCC (T Nagar) CC 12/0 in 6 overs.

At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Madras CC 154 in 58.4 overs (Ashwin Venkataraman 41, Jalaj Saxena 5/36, DT Chandrasekar 3/36) vs Jolly Rovers CC 104/3 (Baba Aparajith 56*).

At SRMC (Turf) Ground: India Pistons CC 364 in 89.2 overs (M Mithul Raj 158, S Guru Raghavendran 108, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 5/122) vs Swaraj CC.

At SSN College Ground: Globe Trotters SC 403/7 in 90 overs (K Mukunth 100, D Santhosh Kumar 61, Sanvir Singh 118, Akshay V Srinivasan 59*, M Mathivanan 4/108) vs Young Stars CC