TN Badminton League: Kovai, Chennai win ties

Chennai: Kovai Kombans and Chennai Superstars won their respective ties on the second day – Sunday – of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League at the Fireball Academy here. In the second half of the opening day – Saturday – Namakkal Killadis defeated Trichy Blasters (3-2) while Marina Dolphins came up trumps (4-1) against Chennai.

RESULTS: Kovai Kombans bt Trichy Blasters 3-2 (Men’s singles: Siddhanth Gupta bt Naveen 15-7, 15-11; Men’s doubles: Kalaiyarasan/R Manigandan bt Gokul/Sidarth 15-12, 12-15, 15-10; Jr. mixed doubles: Aswath Harrish/Methini lost to Nishanth Duraisawmy/Sania Sikkandar 11-15, 14-15; Jr. boys singles: DN Manoj lost to Shankar Muthusamy 7-15, 13-15; Mixed doubles: Mauryan/VS Varshini bt Murugappa/Nivetha 15-10, 15-14).

Chennai Superstars bt Villupuram Falcon Feathers 3-2 (Men’s singles: Arunesh bt Koushik 11-15, 15-7, 15-14; Men’s doubles: Velavan/Vimalraj lost to Mohanraj/Saravanan 12-15, 15-13, 6-15; Jr. mixed doubles: Swastik/Shreya Balaji lost to Ruben Kumar/Rubika Kumaran 15-13, 9-15, 9-15; Jr. boys singles: Srivarshan bt K Kavin 15-8, 15-11; Mixed doubles: Nazeer Khan/Nila bt Senthil Vel/Balashri 15-10, 15-9)