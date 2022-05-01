Rajasthan match must-win for Kolkata

Mumbai: Guilty of making too many changes at the top of the order, Kolkata Knight Riders would look to find a winning combination and snap its five-match losing streak when it faces Rajasthan Royals in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Having earned just three wins in nine matches, Kolkata, which has used as many as five different opening pairs, has little time on its hands. So, it is now or never for the Shreyas Iyer-led team that will have to win all its remaining games to stand a chance of qualifying for the play-offs. Shreyas, Nitish Rana and Umesh Yadav performed well in a losing cause against Delhi, with the trio hoping to end the team’s painful run.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan (12 points from 9 matches) heads into the encounter on the back of a loss to Mumbai Indians. Placed in the top half of the table under the leadership of Sanju Samson, RR would be keen to return to winning ways.

Jos Buttler has been in imperious touch while Samson and Shimron Hetmyer would hope to get back to form. The bowling attack, possessing plenty of experience, has delivered in most matches.