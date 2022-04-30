Wishes pour in for 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma as he turns 35

Mumbai: As Indian skipper Rohit Sharma turned 35 today, the cricket fraternity rallied to shower their heartfelt wishes on the 'Hitman'.

Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story which he captioned: "Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma. God Bless."

"My best wishes to the master of cricket @ImRo45 champ. You have made all of us proud & inspired generations to come! May God bless you with the best always," tweeted Suresh Raina.