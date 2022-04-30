Sethu’s Kenyan forward Elizabeth has her eyes on the big prize

Chennai: One of the reasons behind Sethu FC’s flying start in the ongoing Indian Women’s League (IWL) has been the form of its Kenyan forward Elizabeth Katungwa. Plying her trade in the country for the first time, Elizabeth has taken to the IWL – which is being hosted in Bhubaneswar – like a fish to water with three goals in four matches. While the Nairobi-based Elizabeth netted a brace in Sethu’s 2-1 victory over Kickstart FC, she opened the scoring in the 6-1 triumph over Mata Rukmani FC. On a high after helping Sethu clinch four wins on the trot, Elizabeth, who has had stints in homeland Kenya, Tanzania and Sweden, spoke to DT Next about her current team, the IWL and more.

EXCERPTS

Firstly, how did you get in touch with Sethu FC and put pen to paper?

My agent connected me with the club’s president (Seeni Mohaideen). The president had never seen me play before. My agent convinced him that I am a good player. I want to show the president that he did not make a mistake by signing me.

How has the Indian experience

been so far?

I scored a goal in my first match (against Mata Rukmani FC), but I faced some challenges because I am new to the country, League and team. I have had to adapt to the weather as well. It is not easy to start scoring goals [straightaway]. In the first two matches, I found it difficult to understand how the girls (her teammates) play. I was not impressed with my performances in those matches, but I kept pushing myself to get better. The two goals I scored (against Kickstart FC) have cheered me up. Although I am new to the country and the League, I want to prove that I can do it (the job for the team).

Having won its first four matches of the season, Sethu is on a roll. Do you believe that the team can go

all the way?

Without team work, there is no success. There is great team work at Sethu. With the way we have been playing, we are 100 per cent certain that we will win the trophy. The captain (R Sandhiya) and I have been combining well. I am delighted to be part of this team.

Do you have any targets besides winning the League?

By the end of the competition, I would like to be the team’s top-scorer. If I do my best, I am capable of becoming the League’s highest goal-scorer.