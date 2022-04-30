Pant vs Rahul in Delhi-Lucknow clash

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals would expect more from its batters following an underwhelming display in the win over Kolkata Knight Riders while Lucknow Super Giants would hope to shrug off overdependence on its openers – skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock – when they face in an IPL 2022 contest at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Delhi (8 points from 8 matches) endured a tough couple of weeks after a Covid-19 outbreak in its camp, but the Rishabh Pant-led team managed to win two of its last three games. Meanwhile, Lucknow’s morale would be high after a superb bowling effort helped it defeat Punjab Kings convincingly. Having secured six victories in nine matches, LSG would look to inch closer to the play-offs with a win.