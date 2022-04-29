Young Talents defeats Elite Jr in final, wins Under-14 tournament

Chennai: Young Talents CC defeated Elite Jr by six wickets in the final to clinch the Grand Sports SMCA Champions Trophy (Under-14). The summit clash was reduced to 28 overs from 30 due to time constraint.

Brief scores: Elite Jr 146/9 in 28 overs (K Hayavadan 35, SB Syed Rihan 33, Royal Gangwani 3/24) lost to Young Talents CC 148/4 in 26.5 overs (S Josh Shane Francis 46, KV Raghav 50).

Awards: Man of the final: Royal Gangwani (Young Talents); Most valuable player: KV Raghav (Young Talents); Best batter: K Hayavadan (Elite Jr);

Best bowler: V Shashank (Elite Jr)