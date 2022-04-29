IPL 2022: PBKS win toss, opt to field against LSG

Pune: Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants, here at MCA Stadium, on Friday.

For Lucknow, Avesh Khan replaced Manish Pandey in the Playing XI while Punjab went in with their same line-up.

Speaking at the toss, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "We are going to bowl first. We'd like to know what total to chase.

No changes to our line-up. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It's going to be a terrific challenge."