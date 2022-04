Dinesh’s fifer in vain

Chennai: Off-spinner M Dinesh Kumar (5/28) picked up a five-wicket haul but his effort went in vain as WABCO India RC lost to Aththis CC by 79 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Third Division. In a Second Division contest, Pattabiram CA defeated United CC by 42 runs, thanks to M Vinith Kumar’s 91.

Brief scores: Second Division: Pattabiram CA 193/9 in 30 overs (M Vinith Kumar 91, N Rashul Haseef 39, K Raja Pratap 28, A Murali 4/49) bt United CC 151 in 26.4 overs (S Maithresh 67, NA Vaidhyanathan 3/21). Third Division: Aththis CC 147 in 30 overs (V Tharun Kumar 63, Kiran Karthikeyan 48, M Dinesh Kumar 5/28, N Senthil 3/23) bt WABCO India RC 68 in 20.2 overs (V Tharun Kumar 3/11, K Nirmal Kumar 3/13, U Raj Kumar 3/20)