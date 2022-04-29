35 football players to train in Spain

Football Plus Soccer Academy has selected 35 players from various parts of the country, who will travel to Spain to train at La Liga 2 outfit CF Fuenlabrada. While the first batch that comprises 21 players will train in May, the second batch which consists of 14 footballers will get educated in June. Among the 35 players is R Rahul Kannan, who hails from a humble background. Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin has sponsored Rahul’s trip for the latter’s rise against the odds. “The motive of the programme is to help Indian players get international exposure,” said Football Plus founder and coach David Anand.