Chennai: Double defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies will take on Nellai Royal Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 opener in Tirunelveli on June 23. The eight-team tournament, which will conclude on July 31, will be hosted across four centres – Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Salem and Coimbatore. A decision on fan attendance will be taken closer to the event, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said via a media release on Thursday