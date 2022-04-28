Sethu makes it four wins on the trot

Chennai: Sethu FC secured its fourth successive victory in the Indian Women’s League with a 2-1 win over Kickstart FC at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Kenyan forward Elizabeth Katungwa scored a first-half brace to earn the ‘Man of the match’ accolade. In the sixth minute, Elizabeth produced a stunning volley after the Kickstart defenders failed to deal with a ball from the right flank. In the final minute of first-half normal time, Elizabeth doubled the advantage with a shot that went in after hitting the far post.

But, Kickstart halved the deficit in stoppage time through Margaret Devi (45’), whose long-range attempt dipped in. “I am really proud of my girls. They did a terrific job. I am very happy with three points,” said Sethu head coach Crispin Chettri.