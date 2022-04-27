Mumbai City ends AFC Champions League campaign on a high

Riyadh: Mumbai City FC ended its AFC Champions League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Iraq’s Air Force Club in the reverse Group B fixture here on Tuesday. Mumbai City, whose qualification hopes were dashed following the 0-6 defeat to Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia), finished second in the group with seven points from six matches. The Des Buckingham-coached MCFC could not progress to the Round-of-16 since it was not among the best second-placed teams in the zone. Al Shabab (16 points from 6 matches) topped Group B while Air Force Club (7 points from 6 matches) and UAE’s Al Jazira (4 points from 6 matches) came third and fourth respectively. Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio struck the winning goal in the 31st minute with a tap-in, after Air Force Club goalkeeper Mohammed Mejbel failed to deal with a long-range attempt from Brad Inman.