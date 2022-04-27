IPL 2022: GT won by 5 wickets against SRH

Mumbai: Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as Gujarat Titans edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an Indian Premier League 2022 thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Tewatia (40 not out off 21 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) and Rashid (31 not out off 11 balls, 4 sixes) hammered 35 runs off the last two overs, including 22 from the final over that was bowled by Marco Jansen (0/63 in 4 overs). The all-rounder duo struck four sixes of left-arm pacer Jansen to help Gujarat clinch its seventh triumph in eight matches.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers, which had been on a five-match winning streak, suffered its third defeat in eight games. Right-arm firebrand Umran Malik (5/25) bagged a sensational five-wicket haul, but his effort went in vain. Malik, who is enjoying a breakthrough season in the League, dismissed each of the Gujarat top-5 batters – Shubman Gill (22), Hardik Pandya (10), Saha, David Miller (17) and Abhinav Manohar (0).

Besides Tewatia and Rashid, opener Wriddhiman Saha starred for Gujarat with a 38-ball 68, an innings that included 11 fours and a maximum. In the first essay, opening batter Abhishek Sharma and No.4 Aiden Markram struck sparkling fifties as Hyderabad posted a competitive 195 for six after being invited to bat.

Abhishek smashed a 42-ball 65 (6 fours, 3 sixes) while Markram accumulated 56 off 40 deliveries (2 fours, 3 sixes), with the left-right combination putting on 96 runs for the third wicket. At the end, Shashank Singh (25 not out off 6 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) belted Lockie Ferguson (0/52 off 4 overs) for three successive maximums in the final over of the innings.

Gujarat pacer Mohammed Shami (3/39 in 4 overs) began the night by conceding 11 runs in his first over, but earned the prized scalps of Kane Williamson (5), Rahul Tripathi (16) and Nicholas Pooran (3). Rashid (0/45 off 4 overs) had a rare off day and was taken to the cleaners by Abhishek, who hit the leg-spinner for three sixes.

BRIEF SCORES: Sunrisers Hyderabad 195/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek 65, A Markram 56, M Shami 3/39) lost to Gujarat Titans 199/5 (W Saha 68, R Tewatia 40*, U Malik 5/25)