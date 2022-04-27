Game-changing knocks: From MSD turning back the clock to Tewatia’s heroics

Over the years countless memorable and incredible performances have been produced by the players and this edition has been no different. We saw some jaw-dropping to nail-biting performances that snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat. Almost every team choosing to chase with their hard-hitters have been making headline on regular basis. Here are the 5 incredible game-changing knocks so far in IPL 2022: