Game-changing knocks: From MSD turning back the clock to Tewatia’s heroics

The attacking southpaw from South Africa was a one-man army for the Gujarat Titans in the match. Chasing 170 set by Super Kings, Miller (94*) braved constant falling of wickets from the other end to guide GT to a memorable win in their debut season.
Pat Cummins 56* came off just 15 balls, with four boundaries and six towering sixes. Chasing 162, the innings helped the Knights hit 35 remaining runs within the 16th over itself, pulling off an unexpected heist.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a timely reminder to world cricket that he is still the finest in the business when it comes to finishing off matches. In the match against Mumbai Indians, CSK needed 16 off four balls. Dhoni did what he does best, finished off things in style by smashing a six, followed by a four, then a double before hitting a boundary off the final ball to take his team home.
Chasing 138 against PBKS, Russell pulled KKR single-handedly and took on the Punjab bowling attack with an unbeaten 70 with 2 fours and 8 towering sixes, which earned his side a win by six wickets.
Gujarat Titans needed 12 off the last two balls, and Rahul Tewatia rolled back the time to hurt the Punjab franchise again, as he hit two successive sixes to secure an incredible victory for the Titans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.