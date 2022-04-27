Chennaiyin’s search for maiden win in Dev League continues

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC’s search for its maiden victory in the Development League continues as it shared the spoils with RF Young Champs in a goalless draw in Nagoa on Wednesday. Chennaiyin is winless in four matches and has just two points in its kitty. CFC created a flurry of chances in the first half but hardly tested RFYC goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar, whose first save came only in the 38th minute. After a goalless opening period, Chennaiyin coach Cleofas Alex rang in the changes in the second half. However, the southern team was wasteful in the final third of the pitch, which forced it to settle for a solitary point. CFC’s R Solai Malai was named the ‘Man of the Match’.