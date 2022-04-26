IPL 2022: Results will take care of itself, believes Shikhar who trusts the 'process'

Mumbai: Punjab Kings (PBKS) bounced back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with an 11-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In his 200th IPL game, Shikhar Dhawan blazed with the bat and scored an unbeaten 88*(59) before PBKS clinched an 11-run victory in yet another last-over finish.

Shikhar Dhawan, Player of the Match in the post-match presentation said: "The process, I always talk about it, I focus on it. About my fitness, my approach - I keep working on those skills. Results will take care of itself."