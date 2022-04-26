Former India women's hockey captain Elvera Britto passes away

Bengaluru: Former India women's hockey captain, Elvera Britto passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning, confirmed Hockey India. She was 81. Elvera, the eldest of the three famous Britto sisters who ruled the roost in hockey for nearly a decade in the 60s, took her last breath in Bengaluru.

Elvera and her two sisters Rita and Mae were synonymous with Women's Hockey and played for Karnataka State between 1960 to 1967 during which they won seven National titles with the three sisters at the helm. Elvera was conferred with the Arjuna award in 1965 and played for India against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Japan.

Condoling her demise, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said in a statement, "It is saddening to learn about the passing away of Elvera Britto. She was ahead of her times and achieved so much in women's hockey and continued to serve the sport as an administrator with the State. On behalf of Hockey India and the entire hockey fraternity, we would like to express our deepest condolences to her family."