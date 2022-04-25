Women’s T20: TN out after loss to Odisha

Chennai: Tamil Nadu crashed out of the Women’s T20 League after suffering a two-run defeat to Odisha in the Elite Group ‘B’ Fifth (Final) Round match at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Chasing 134 for its fourth win, Tamil Nadu fell agonisingly short – 131 for eight – despite S Anusha’s (55 not out off 43 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) unbeaten fifty. Earlier, Odisha, which elected to bat after winning the toss, posted 133 for three, thanks to the 111-run unbroken fourth-wicket stand between Sarita Meher (61 not out off 51 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) and Pragyan Mohanty (59 not out off 51 balls, 7 fours, 1 six).

Brief scores: Odisha 133/3 in 20 overs (Sarita Meher 61*, Pragyan Mohanty 59*, KN Ramyashri 2/14) bt Tamil Nadu 131/8 in 20 overs (MD Thirushkamini 31, S Anusha 55*, Priyanka Priyadarshini 2/24)