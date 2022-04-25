TT Nationals: Sharath clinches 10th title

Shillong: Sharath Kamal Achanta secured his 10th National title with a thrilling 4-3 win over Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the men’s singles final of the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships here on Monday.

After earning a 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-6 come-from-behind win in the summit clash, the 39-year-old Sharath dropped his racquet and ran around the arena to celebrate his triumph. “Tenth (title) is always special. I will cherish it as much as I did with my first title,” said Sharath after his victory over fellow PSPB player Sathiyan.

Asked if the milestone can be surmounted, Sharath said: “Records are meant to be broken but it might take some time, just like it happened with me when I surpassed Kamlesh Mehta’s eight-time National record.”

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles title decider, Sreeja Akula defeated Mouma Das 4-1 (11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6) to clinch her maiden National title. In the process, Sreeja, representing RBI, became the first woman from Telangana to achieve the feat.

“It is a dream-come-true moment for me. The week-long camp in Chennai (with Sharath, Manav Thakkar and others) has yielded the desired results,” said Sreeja.

RESULTS: Men’s singles: Final: Sharath Kamal Achanta (PSPB) bt Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (PSPB) 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-6; Semi-finals: Sharath Kamal Achanta (PSPB) bt Manush Shah (Guj) 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 7-11, 18-16, 11-8; Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (PSPB) bt Sanil Shetty (PSPB) 11-6, 11-4, 11-7, 11-5. Women’s singles: Final: Sreeja Akula (RBI) bt Mouma Das (PSPB) 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6; Semi-finals: Sreeja Akula (RBI) bt Ayhika Mukherjee (RBI) 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 3-11, 12-10; Mouma Das (PSPB) bt Reeth Rishya (PSPB) 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 12-10.