South India Rally: 6 disqualified

Chennai: The stewards, late on Sunday, disqualified six competitors from the 45th South India Rally, which is the first round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2022, as their cars did not comply with technical regulations during the post-event scrutineering. The results were accordingly revised and those who finished behind the disqualified competitors moved up in the final classification. Among those disqualified was Dean Mascarenhas (co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah), who had come second in the ‘Overall’ standings and first in the INRC 2 category.

RESULTS (REVISED):Final classifications: Overall/INRC: 1. Karna Kadur/Nikhil Pai (01 hour, 44 minutes, 52.700 seconds); 2. Aditya Thakur/Virender Kashyap (01:45:50.600); 3. Chetan Shivram/Dilip Sharan (01:47:51.800). INRC 2: 1. Thakur/Kashyap (01:45:50.600); 2. Shivram/Sharan (01:47:51.800); 3. Harikrishan Wadia/Amber Udasi (01:49:29.700). INRC 3: 1. Kuber Sharma/Kunal Kashyap (01:49:25.200); 2. Daraius Neville Shroff/Arjun Dheerendra (01:50:15.200); 3. Aniruddh Ranganekar/Milen George (01:53:34.700). INRC 4 (one finisher): 1. Rupesh Kholay/Varun Satyanarayan (02:01:45.000)