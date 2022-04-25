On this day, CSK lifted its first IPL trophy 12 years ago!

Chennai: Did you all know that on this day, 12 years back, our yellow team aka Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in its first-ever IPL match by 22 runs to win its maiden IPL trophy. The team also won in 2011 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final match.

In the match, CSK apart from winning fans' hearts with Thala MS Dhoni finishing the match, won the Fair Play Award and became scored highest total of the tournament (246/5).

The best bowling figures of the tournament was Doug Bollinger and highest score in the tournament was 127 runs scored by Murali Vijay, who also scored century.

In IPL awards, the best fielder went to Suresh Raina. The purple cap went to Pragyan Ojha of Deccan Chargers, while the orange cap and the player of the tournament award were awarded to Sachin Tendulkar of the Mumbai Indians.

That year, CSK had won only 2 out of their first 7 matches before MS Dhoni led a stunning recovery and helped them lift the first of 4 titles.