On this day, CSK lifted its first IPL trophy 12 years ago!

Chennai: Did you all know that on this day, 12 years back, our yellow team aka Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in its first-ever IPL match by 22 runs to win its maiden IPL trophy. The team also won in 2011 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final match.
In the match, CSK apart from winning fans' hearts with Thala MS Dhoni finishing the match, won the Fair Play Award and became scored highest total of the tournament (246/5).
The best bowling figures of the tournament was Doug Bollinger and highest score in the tournament was 127 runs scored by Murali Vijay, who also scored century.
In IPL awards, the best fielder went to Suresh Raina. The purple cap went to Pragyan Ojha of Deccan Chargers, while the orange cap and the player of the tournament award were awarded to Sachin Tendulkar of the Mumbai Indians.
That year, CSK had won only 2 out of their first 7 matches before MS Dhoni led a stunning recovery and helped them lift the first of 4 titles.
Will history repeat itself?
By looking back at history, the last time CSK lost 4 matches on the trot was in 2010 -- to Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals --- the team went on to win their maiden IPL title. With convincing wins in its following three matches, the team was placed third on the points table at the end of the league phase before going on to clinch its title.
That ironically mirrors the team right now, whether it is winning the title this season or not is hard to guess, but as of now, CSK that is under their new captain Ravindra Jadeja has won two out of their seven matches so far while its competitor today with Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.
Time is ticking, time table too
While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupied the penultimate slot in the IPL points table that is an early sign for anything to go by to win the today match. Fans of the team are eagerly waiting for today's match that is happening at at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7: 30 PM.