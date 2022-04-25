Kadur-Pai duo wins South India Rally

Chennai: The Arka Motorsports duo of Karna Kadur and co-driver Nikhil Pai survived a titanic battle here on Sunday to win the 45th South India Rally, which doubled up as the first round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2022.

Kadur put his right foot down when it mattered the most – in the last of the nine ‘Special Stages’ – as he edged out Dean Mascarenhas (co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah) by 4.6 seconds after a see-saw battle. Aditya Thakur (Virender Kashyap) of Chettinad Sporting did just enough to finish third in the ‘Overall’ standings, about 53.3 seconds behind Mascarenhas.

RESULTS:Provisional classification (After Leg 2): Overall/INRC: 1. Karna Kadur/Nikhil Pai (01 hour, 44 minutes, 52.700 seconds); 2. Dean Mascarenhas/Gagan Karumbaiah (01:44:57.300); 3. Aditya Thakur/Virender Kashyap (01:45:50.600).

INRC 2: 1. Mascarenhas/Karumbaiah (01:44:57.300); 2. Thakur/Kashyap (01:45:50.600); 3. Suhem Kabeer/Jeeva Rathinam (01:46:38.400).

INRC 3: 1. Jahaan Singh Gill/Suraj Keshava Prasad (01:48:51.500); 2. Kuber Sharma/Kunal Kashyap (01:49:25.200); 3. Daraius Neville Shroff/Arjun Dheerendra (01:50:15.200).

INRC 4: 1. Prakhyat Shirole/S Supreet (01:55:23.200); 2. Yeshwanth Padala/SM Bharath (01:56:25.100); 3. Rupesh Kholay/Varun Satyanarayan (02:01:45.000)