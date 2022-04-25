I do not want to live in the shadow of my father: Madhavan's son Vedaant

Chennai: In an interview, Vedaant Madhavan, son of actor Madhavan, said that he did not want to live in the shadow of his father and wanted to make a name for himself. He also said that he did not want to be mentioned as Madhavan's son.

Vedant made headlines after he bagged a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open Swimming Competition in Copenhagen

Madhavan and his family moved to Dubai last year to get better swimming training for Vedaant.

Vedaant previously won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and also won seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.