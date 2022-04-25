Bayern, PSG clinch league titles with ease

Munich: Bayern Munich clinched a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga crown on Saturday while Paris Saint Germain won a record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title. Bayern completed the formalities with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, courtesy of a goal each from Serge Gnabry (15’), Robert Lewandowski (34’) and Jamal Musiala (83’). The victory against its bitter rival gave Bayern (75 points from 31 matches) an unassailable 12-point lead over the second-placed Dortmund (63 points from 31 matches). Meanwhile, PSG ensured another League trophy although it was held to a 1-1 draw at home by 10-man Lens. PSG has earned 78 points from 34 matches while the second-placed Marseille (62 points from 33 matches) can get to a maximum of 77 points.