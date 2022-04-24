Arsenal dents Man United’s top-4 hopes with 3-1 win

London: Arsenal dealt a blow to Manchester United’s hopes of a Premier League top-four finish as Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka struck in a 3-1 win on Saturday, which revived the home side’s chances of Champions League football next season.

Arsenal was rewarded for its blistering early pace as Tavares tapped home in the third minute after United goalkeeper David de Gea pushed away a curling effort by Saka. Saka doubled the host’s lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute. This was after a foul on the winger in the build-up to a strike by Eddie Nketiah, which went in but was ruled out as offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

United’s sluggish display overshadowed fleeting moments in which it threatened, though the visitor got one back as Cristiano Ronaldo (34’) swept in Nemanja Matic’s cross. The Portuguese forward’s 100th Premier League goal came after a traumatic week, during which one of his new-born twin babies passed away.

In a show of support, Arsenal fans gave the United No.7 a round of applause in the seventh minute.

United improved in the second half, but its woes deepened as Bruno Fernandes hit the post with a poor effort from the penalty spot following Tavares’ handball. Later, a 70th-minute thunderbolt from Xhaka sealed the win for the Gunners. That came after a fine save by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who pushed United full-back Diogo Dalot’s effort on to the post.

With the result, Arsenal (60 points from 33 matches) is fourth in the PL table while United (54 points from 34 matches) occupies the sixth spot in the standings.