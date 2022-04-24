AFC CL: Mumbai City eliminated post loss

Riyadh: Hattan Bahebri netted a hat-trick as Saudi Arabian outfit Al Shabab demolished Mumbai City FC 6-0 in Group B here on Friday and eliminated the Indian Super League club from the AFC Champions League. Following the result, group topper Al Shabab (13 points from 5 matches) progressed to the Round-of-16 while Mumbai City (4 points from 5 matches) dropped down to the bottom of the pile. Bahebri (19’, 64’ & 66’) proved too good for the poor Mumbai City defence, with Abdullah Al Joui (52’) and Carlos (81’) also getting on the scoresheet for the ‘home’ team in the lop-sided match. About 10 minutes before the interval, Mourtada Fall (36’ OG) had put the ball into his own net.