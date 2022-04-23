Tamil Nadu beats Tripura in Women’s T20

CHENNAI: L Nethra, skipper MD Thirushkamini and SB Keerthana starred for Tamil Nadu as it defeated Tripura by 34 runs in the Senior Women’s T20 League Elite Group ‘B’ Round Four match at the St. Xavier’s KCA Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Invited to bat, Tamil Nadu put a healthy score of 137 for one on the board, thanks to an unbroken 94-run second-wicket stand between Nethra (62 not out off 58 balls, 7 fours) and Thirushkamini (46 not out off 39 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes). In the second essay, Tamil Nadu bowled Tripura out for 103, with SB Keerthana (3/10) being the best of the lot.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 137/1 in 20 overs (L Nethra 62*, MD Thirushkamini 46*) bt Tripura 103 in 19.1 overs (Sulakshana Roy 20, SB Keerthana 3/10, N Niranjana 2/16, Eloksi Arun 2/22)