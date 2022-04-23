Sikki-Ashwini pair out of Uber Cup

NEW DELHI: The India women’s doubles pairing of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa on Friday withdrew from the forthcoming Uber Cup due to an injury to the former, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 8 to 15. “Sikki Reddy has suffered a Grade 2 Tear of the Abdomen as confirmed by an MRI and has been advised 4-6 week rest by the doctor,” the BAI said in a statement.

“Under the circumstances, the said pair has withdrawn from the Uber Cup as well as the upcoming BAC (Badminton Asia Championships in Manila between April 26 and May 1). The selectors have decided to include Simran Singh and Ritika Thakkar as they were fourth in the ranking during the trials,” said BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra.

The development comes a day after the BAI announced the India teams for the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Thomas & Uber Cup.