IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya knocks 3rd fifty in the IPL season

Chennai: The Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya took a decision to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the today's match which is happening at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. Hardik Pandya slams half-century against Gujarat Titans 94/2 in today's match. It was his 3rd fifty in the IPL season.

Gujarat Titans has made a change with Hardik Pandya coming in the place of Vijay Shankar. With the Shreyas Iyer-let KKR has also made some of the changes with Tom Southee, Sam Billings, and Rinku Singh are playing in the match.

"We're gonna bat first. It's absolutely fine. The last game was a precautionary absence as we had a five-day break after that, so I wanted to get a week's break. Better to bat when it's hot and see how the surface is. Only one change - Vijay goes out and I come in," said Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya after winning the toss. The spirits are obviously high, we haven't played really bad games, need to keep the energy and vibe high.

(With inputs from PTI)